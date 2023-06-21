FY2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

