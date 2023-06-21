Crescent Point Energy Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CPG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CPG opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.