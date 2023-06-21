Stifel Firstegy Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

