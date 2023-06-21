Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $355.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.45. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $207.47 and a 12-month high of $360.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,170. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

