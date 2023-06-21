Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

High Tide Stock Performance

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. High Tide has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.

High Tide ( CVE:HIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.43 million.

