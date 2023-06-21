Brokers Offer Predictions for Genesco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genesco news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

