Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $854.74

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $864.73.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $781.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

