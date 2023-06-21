Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 713.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 713.33 ($9.13).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.51) to GBX 655 ($8.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 543.20 ($6.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -292.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.70.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($62,140.32). Company insiders own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

