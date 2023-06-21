Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $113.47

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

