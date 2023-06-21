Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $28.00

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Kohl’s stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $43.72.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -465.11%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 822.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 901,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 803,765 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

