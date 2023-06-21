Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $175.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

