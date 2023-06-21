Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Price Target at $28.68

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABBNY opened at $38.60 on Friday. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

