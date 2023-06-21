Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $5,790.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $65.93 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

