WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $206.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $175.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

