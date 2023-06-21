American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $321,515. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.63 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.