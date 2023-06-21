Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $378.46

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.46.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $371.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.50 and a 1 year high of $377.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

