Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $108.92

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $125.40.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

