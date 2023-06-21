Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$44.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

TSE NPI opened at C$27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.85. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$27.08 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2448245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

