EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $172.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.