Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

