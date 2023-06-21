Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $115.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of STLD opened at $100.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

