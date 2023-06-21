WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.