Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
