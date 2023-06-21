Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.