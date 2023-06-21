The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 590,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.