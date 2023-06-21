Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 515,500 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 499.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

