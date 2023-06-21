Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 23,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

