AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 947,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.97 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

