BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $714.40 million, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

