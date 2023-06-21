Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 350,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Brother stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bit Brother Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of Bit Brother stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

