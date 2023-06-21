BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.