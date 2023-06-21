Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

