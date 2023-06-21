Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reduced by Zacks Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransUnion in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.9 %

TransUnion stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $4,289,300. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.