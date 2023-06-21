The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.93 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.