Wedbush Comments on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

