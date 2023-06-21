Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anterix Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Anterix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $623.56 million, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anterix

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.