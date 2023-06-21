Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 4.2 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.