Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
See Also
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.