Zumiez Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.73 million, a P/E ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

In other Zumiez news, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at $242,559.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

