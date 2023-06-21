Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Cut by Analyst

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iteris in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

