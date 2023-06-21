DA Davidson Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $43.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $43.48. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $135.36 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,453.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,566.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,487.92. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,980.74 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.