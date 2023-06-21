FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.