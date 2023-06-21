FY2023 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Decreased by William Blair

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

