Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

