Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on NuVista Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for NuVista Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.73 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

