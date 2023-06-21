Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.13 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

