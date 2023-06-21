Stifel Firstegy Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Surge Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.94 and a 12-month high of C$11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.