Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $52.73

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE BWA opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,705,000 after buying an additional 82,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.