Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MSGE opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

