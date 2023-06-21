SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $40.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

