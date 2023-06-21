Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 345

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.41).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.40) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($156,137.94). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($40,313.74). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($156,137.94). 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.