Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$16.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$916.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.87 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.55.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.5025773 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

